Booker T Thinks WWE Doesn’t Have An Impact On AEW’s Decline In Momentum

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the lack of buzz around AEW, WWE’s potential impact to cause that, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what AEW can do to create excitement: “You know what, you’re right. You’re exactly right. It felt that way going into it as well as coming out of it [lack of buzz from All In]. What could he do to change that? You know, we’ve talked about AEW many, many times on the show, and perhaps things they should change. And I think that what that is, more than anything is, I can say it once, I can say 1000 times. But it’s about creating stars. I think it’s about creating a show. I think that’s why NXT is so good right now, because it’s a really, really damn good show. The guys play their roles, they play their roles very, very well. You got so many guys in AEW that can play their role, no doubt about it. But without that story, without that feel it feels like you’re missing something. I could be wrong, but that’s just my opinion.”

On WWE not having anything to do with AEW’s lack of buzz: “You know what, I don’t think it has anything to do with WWE. I really don’t think it has anything to do with WWE why are they not clicking on all cylinders. I think their last show did like 600 and some odd [thousand] number. But that right there is not a big number at all for that show. That show was doing bigger numbers, and the numbers are falling off. Just lets you know that the fans even feel like they’re not doing something to keep them motivated, to keep their attention, to keep them on that AEW ride, to keep that number up on a weekly basis. So it’s something that they got to change. And I feel like there, again, it’s the show that needs to be reformulated. You need more help.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.