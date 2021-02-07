Boxing Legend Leon Spinks, Who Once Had Match With Antonio Inoki, Dead At 67

ESPN reports that boxing legend Leon Spinks, who once upset Muhammad Ali to become the heavyweight champion of the world, has passed away at the age of 67. He had been battling pancreatic cancer and dealt with a number of health issues over the years. His wife Brenda was by his side at the time of his passing.

In addition to his boxing success (and controversy due to accepting an unsanctioned rematch with Ali), Spinks also spent some time as a professional wrestler. He faced Antonio Inoki in 1986 for NJPW in a boxer vs. wrestler match, which saw him lose in the eighth round. Later, he moved onto work in FMW in the early 90s, where he defeated Tarzan Goto in 1992 to become the WWA World Martial Arts Heavyweight Champion.

411 would like to give our condolences to the friends, family and fans of Mr. Spinks.