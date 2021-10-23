Brackets Revealed For AEW TBS Women’s Championship Tournament

AEW has announced the brackets for the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament. On Friday’s episode of Rampage, the brackets were revealed as you can see below.

Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, and Kris Statlander are receiving byes in the tournament, which will begin tomorrow on Dynamite with Ruby Soho vs. Penelope Ford.

The other first-round matches are Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter, The Bunny vs. Red Velvet, and Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida.