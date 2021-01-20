Brackets Revealed For Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

On today’s episode of The Bump, the brackets were revealed for the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which will include three new signings to NXT. The first round matches include

* The Way (Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell) vs. Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade

* Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Marina Shafir & Zoey Stark

* Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

* Aliyah & Jessi Kamea vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez