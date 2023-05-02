Brandi Rhodes & Amanda Huber Comment on Leva Bates Leaving AEW

– As previously noted, AEW’s Leva Bates announced on her social media this week that her AEW contract expired and that she is moving on from the company. Amanda Huber and former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes have since commented on Bates’ announcement.

Brandi Rhodes wrote on Leva Bates, “From day 1, a fantastic CBO Coordinator. The definition of a self-starter. Learned as you went with no prior experience. You can’t teach someone drive, passion and determination. Leva, you have it all and you deserve respect and recognition for all that you’ve accomplished ❤️”

Also, Amanda Huber tweeted, “My heart is absolutely broken for my friend. I can’t wait to see where her drive, passion, empathy, and warmth takes her. 💜🖤” You can view their tweets below:

