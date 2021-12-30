Brandi Rhodes & Dan Lambert Trade Insults on AEW Dynamite, Brandi References Paul Heyman

– During last night’s AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash show, Dan Lambert and Men of the Year’s insults for Brandi and Cody Rhodes drew out Brandi Rhodes. In response, she insulted Lambert as a “Bobblyheaded, ugly ass, less talented version of Paul Heyman.” Lambert responded and said he prefers “Jim Cornette.”

Additionally, Lambert also made fun of Cody Rhodes’ neck tattoo during the promo, saying, “Hell, you even went so far as to tattoo a Transformers logo to your neck that even Mike Tyson thinks looks stupid!” You can check out a highlight video of that segment below.

Meanwhile, Ethan Page, managed by Dan Lambert, will challenge Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT title on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Rampage. The show will be broadcast at 10:00 pm ET on TNT.