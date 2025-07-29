Brandon Cutler Discusses a Potential AEW TV Return

– During a recent interview with Masters Class for The Masters of Wrestling, AEW and ROH wrestler Brandon Cutler was asked if he’ll ever return to AEW TV. Cutler hasn’t wrestled in ROH since losing to Serpentico on ROH HonorClub TV in January.

Brandon Cutler noted that “everything is a possibility” regarding an AEW TV return. He said on the topic (via Fightful), “It’s crazy. It’s wrestling, you can never see into the future. It’s a thing I’ve learned is never say never on anything, and everything is a possibility.”

Brandon Cutler last wrestled in AEW competing in a Royal Rampage battle royal in July 2024. While Cutler has not been very active in AEW or ROH, he has still be competing on the indie wrestling scene, recently facing Alec Price in a losing effort at Alpha-1 Wrestling’s A1 the Purge on July 20. As previously noted, he also recently filed a trademark on his ring name.