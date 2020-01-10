Brandon Cutler Discusses Filming ‘Being The Elite’

– Brandon Cutler spoke with Fightful about filming Being The Elite and more. Highlights are below.

On Unaired BTE Footage: “It’s something I’m extremely happy to be doing. When we look back at the 90s and WCW era, we’re like, ‘there are some crazy stories. Imagine if they were documenting that.’ Here we are today and we are trying to document our lives. There’s some footage that I’ll film that will never see the light of day. Maybe in 10 years, if there’s ever a AEW documentary, then some of it will get released. But there’s some stuff where I’m like, ‘I don’t think this can surface on the internet.’ Maybe we’ll look back and go, ‘That’s okay to post now.’ There’s some stuff that I film that I’m like, ‘This will be great to show the world in a few years.'”

On Post-Dynamite Dark Segments: “Those are probably the most fun of anything. The crowd is the loudest because they’re trying to get some free merchandise. Those are what [The Elite] used to do in ROH, just go out and have fun as a group and it helps them bond. The fans see us having fun and joking around and giving free stuff out. They’ll always say, ‘Brandon, take your shirt off, we have to throw that.’ Thank God I’m always wearing a AEW shirt. I can’t wear something I personally like.”