Braun Strowman Appears at Bare Knuckle FC Show, Photo Online

July 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman was spotted at a Bare Knuckle FC event on Friday evening, and a photo of the WWE alumnus there is online. The bare knuckle boxing promotion shared a photo of Strowman that you can see below.

Strowman was released from WWE in June and has been awaiting the expiration of his non-compete clause, though it was reported this week that WWE has some interest in bringing him back.

