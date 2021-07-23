wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Braun Strowman
July 23, 2021 | Posted by
It had been reported earlier this week that WWE was selling “new” merchandise for Braun Strowman, which they typically don’t do after his release. However that news turned out to be a mistake, as the merchandise had been on sale since before Strowman’s exit.
There could be some fire behind the smoke, however, as The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is interested in bringing the Monster Among Men back to the company. Apparently the urge to bring him back is due to recent AEW signings of released talent, such as Andrade el Idolo and Malakai Black.
