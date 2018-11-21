Quantcast

 

Braun Strowman Officially Out of Mixed Match Challenge

November 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
As expected, WWE has confirmed that due to Braun Strowman needing elbow surgery, he is officially out of the Mixed Match Challenge competition…

Next week’s matches will feature Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James plus Jinder and Alicia vs. Ember Moon and her new tag team partner; here are the updated standings…

RAW:
* Ember Moon & ??? (4 wins, 0 losses)
* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 1 loss)
* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 2 losses)
* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (1 wins, 3 losses)
* ELIMINATED – Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 4 losses)

Smackdown:
* Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair (3 wins, 0 losses)
* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 1 losses)
* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)
* R-Truth and Carmella (1 wins, 3 losses)
* ELIMINATED – Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 4 losses)

