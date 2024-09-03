Braun Strowman: ‘There’s Only One Monster in the WWE’

– During last night’s WWE Raw, Braun Strowman gutted through the pain of his brawl with Bronson Reed that took place last week and walked away with a huge win. He beat Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match to advance in the Intercontinental Title Contenders Tournament. Later on, Strowman shared a message on social media on the pain he was dealing with in his ribs after the match.

Braun Strowman wrote, “12:39am 11 tequilas in cause my freaking ribs are killing me!!!! And all I can think about is no matter what I show up and show out. There’s is only one MONSTER in the wwe and that’s me!!!! Singing off as I go to sleep knowing I’m m in the fatal four way to decide who face that other guy named Braun for the IC championship!!!”

On next week’s WWE Raw, Strowman faces Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov, and Pete Dunne in a Fatal 4-Way match. The winner will later go on to challenge Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Next week’s Raw will be held at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Monday, September 9. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.