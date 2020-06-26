More Details On WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman Cinematic Match at WWE Extreme Rules

WrestlingInc has some details on the planned cinematic match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show on July 19th that was originally reported by Ringside News.

The plan for the match is reportedly to incorporate spots and storytelling from the past to the present and use a lot of what worked in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, but in a “Bray Wyatt kind of way.”

Wyatt is said to be heavily involved in the creative of the match and is working with Jeremy Borash. Triple H is expected to be involved with the filming. WWE is trying to keep things close to the vest regarding the shoot, with locations currently being scouted. The shoot will likely be another overnight shoot like the Boneyard Match was. According to a source, the match will be a cross between The Terminator and a horror movie, with the expectation that it will be more action packed than the Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36.