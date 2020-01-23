Bray Wyatt Helps Mother Of Autistic Fan After Bullying Incident

The mother of an autistic WWE fan recently sent a message to Bray Wyatt, telling him on Twitter that her son was recently attacked by a bully. The bully broke his WWE PopSocket and cut his Wyatt t-shirt while attacking him with scissors. She attached a photo of her son in the hospital.

She wrote: “@WWE @WWEBrayWyatt my boy was attacked by another student at school. His wwe popsocket was broken and his bray wyatt shirt was ripped by the kid cutting him with scissors. He’s tougher than a bully #autism #autismfamily #wwefan.”

Wyatt replied: “Dm me size and where to send it. Tell him I got his six.”

