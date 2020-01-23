wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Helps Mother Of Autistic Fan After Bullying Incident
The mother of an autistic WWE fan recently sent a message to Bray Wyatt, telling him on Twitter that her son was recently attacked by a bully. The bully broke his WWE PopSocket and cut his Wyatt t-shirt while attacking him with scissors. She attached a photo of her son in the hospital.
She wrote: “@WWE @WWEBrayWyatt my boy was attacked by another student at school. His wwe popsocket was broken and his bray wyatt shirt was ripped by the kid cutting him with scissors. He’s tougher than a bully #autism #autismfamily #wwefan.”
Wyatt replied: “Dm me size and where to send it. Tell him I got his six.”
@WWE @WWEBrayWyatt my boy was attacked by another student at school. His wwe popsocket was broken and his bray wyatt shirt was ripped by the kid cutting him with scissors. He's tougher than a bully #autism #autismfamily #wwefan pic.twitter.com/GubblfSQu9
— Holly Gately (@GatelyHolly) January 23, 2020
Dm me size and where to send it. Tell him I got his six
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) January 23, 2020
Thank you so much!
— Holly Gately (@GatelyHolly) January 23, 2020
