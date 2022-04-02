wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Pays Tribute To Undertaker Ahead Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The former Bray Wyatt posted to social media to pay homage to The Undertaker ahead of the Dead Man’s WWE Hall of Fame induction. Windham Rotunda posted to his Twitter account on Friday to pay his respects to the WWE legend, writing:
“Paying my respects to @undertaker. The word legend is thrown around a lot these days, but no one owns that title like The Deadman does. It was an honor every time I stepped in the ring with him. For my money he is the best to ever lace ‘em up. I’m happy for you man! Well deserved”
