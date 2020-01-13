Bray Wyatt Says He Could Never Hurt Matt Hardy, Matt Responds

In a post on Twitter, Bray Wyatt said that while The Fiend has attacked countless other superstars, he could never hurt Matt Hardy. The two were a team before The Fiend came along, after Wyatt was thrown into the Lake of Reincarnation during his feud with ‘Woken’ Matt.

Wyatt wrote: ““dear matt, i couLd nEver hurT you. i could heal you, just like you did for Me. whEn the world threw me away you were the only one offering to pick me up. and I Never forget…..”

The tweet is written in such a way that the only capital letters spell out “LET ME IN.”

Hardy replied: “4 I Never Forget Incredibly Noble Interventions Thank You”

dear matt, i couLd nEver hurT you i could heal you, just like you did for Me whEn the world threw me away you were the only one offering to pick me up and I Never forget….. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) January 13, 2020