wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Says He Could Never Hurt Matt Hardy, Matt Responds
In a post on Twitter, Bray Wyatt said that while The Fiend has attacked countless other superstars, he could never hurt Matt Hardy. The two were a team before The Fiend came along, after Wyatt was thrown into the Lake of Reincarnation during his feud with ‘Woken’ Matt.
Wyatt wrote: ““dear matt, i couLd nEver hurT you. i could heal you, just like you did for Me. whEn the world threw me away you were the only one offering to pick me up. and I Never forget…..”
The tweet is written in such a way that the only capital letters spell out “LET ME IN.”
Hardy replied: “4 I Never Forget Incredibly Noble Interventions Thank You”
dear matt, i couLd nEver hurT you
i could heal you, just like you did for Me
whEn the world threw me away you were the only one offering to pick me up
and I Never forget…..
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) January 13, 2020
4 I Never Forget Incredibly Noble Interventions Thank You https://t.co/T1uJMZE3g2
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Allysin Kay Says It’s Up to Tessa Blanchard If She Wants to be Remembered for Her Talent or Become ‘The Next Moolah’
- Arn Anderson on His Friendship With Ric Flair, How It Changed When He Retired, Their Relationship Now
- Big Swole, Several Other Wrestlers Call Out Tessa Blanchard Over Racial Slur and Bullying, Kiera Hogan Defends Her
- Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Perception of Luke Harper, Vince McMahon Said to be the Only Guy Who ‘Didn’t See It’ for Harper