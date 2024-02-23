Breaking GCW Set To Take Place In Same Location Used In Better Call Saul

GCW’s upcoming Breaking GCW show is headed to Albuquerque and will be held in the same location as Saul Goodman’s office in Better Call Saul. GCW announced the show earlier this week for April 21st, with tickets on sale tomorrow. GCW producer Johnathan Ashe posted to Twitter on Thursday to note that the locale, The Dirty Bourbon, is the same place used for Bob Odenkirk’s character in the AMC series.

Ashe wrote:

“I always use Google satellite and street view to get a visual of every venue, and I knew this one looked familiar…”