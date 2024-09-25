Bret Hart Denies Vince McMahon Gave Him a Free Punch After Montreal Screwjob

Bret Hart famously knocked out Vince McMahon after the Montreal Screwjob, and he has denied the story that McMahon gave him a free punch. The story of the Screwjob was covered in episode three of Mr. McMahon, which released on Netflix on Wednesday, and Hart recalled how the post-show fight went down.

“There was no like, ‘Vince is going to give me a shot,'” Hart said (per Fightful). “Like, I don’t [know] where they get that story, because that is such a bunch of bulls**t. It was Vince and me came at each other, and we actually tied up like a wrestling match. Everybody’s ready to pounce on me as soon as we grab each other.”

He continued, “I remember going, the only way I can get a shot in, one shot, maybe, is an uppercut, and I came right up between Vince’s arms, and it was like, you know when you hit the bell [at carnivals] when the thing goes up. He was out cold, like a starfish. It was probably the best thing I ever did. He deserved every bit of that.”

McMahon noted in the episode that he had a concussion after the punch.