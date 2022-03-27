wrestling / News
Bret Hart Says Brock Lesnar Is ‘A Real Pro’ and ‘The Opposite of Goldberg’
March 26, 2022 | Posted by
During a virtual signing for Signed by Superstars (via Post Wrestling), Bret Hart reacted to the news that Brock Lesnar considered him a dream opponent, calling Lesnar a ‘real pro’.
He said: “I heard that I was his [Brock Lesnar] dream match. That was just a week ago I heard that. Always heard Brock was a good worker. I’ve never heard that [Lesnar was stiff in the ring]. Always heard just the opposite, that he looks stiff, but he’s a real pro in the ring. Totally the opposite of Goldberg.”
He was also asked if he would be going to AEW, and replied: “Go there and do what?”
