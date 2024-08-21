Bret Hart On Why He Believes Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff Killed WCW

Bret Hart has been open about his opinion that Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff were responsible for WCW’s death, and he expanded on his stance recently. Hart was an interviewee for Vice’s Who Killed WCW? docuseries where he put the blame on Hogan and Bischoff, something he was asked about in an appearance on the Attitude Era Podcast. Hart related it to his segment where he tricked Goldberg into spearing him when he had a steel plate on and said Hogan had to be consulted on it.

“The truth is that in the end, I remember that day when [Hogan] was trying to change it or cancel it or ruin the whole idea, Eric Bischoff … he doesn’t really know what the hell he’s doing,” Hart said (per Wrestling Inc). “He never ever did. But I remember he could never do anything and told me I had to get everything approved through Hulk Hogan. And that tells me that Hulk Hogan was the boss over Eric Bischoff and Bischoff was just a frontman for Hogan.”

Hart added, “Between the two of them, they killed WCW. You can put it right on Hogan or Eric Bischoff. They’re both accountable.”