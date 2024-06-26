Brian Cage Reflects on Match With Will Ospreay, Says He Wants The Ball

In a post on Twitter, Brian Cage spoke about his match with Will Ospreay on AEW Collision last Saturday and why he wants more opportunities like that.

He said: “Do I have the International title? No, sir. I do not. But you know what I do have? What I do have is a lot of respect, admiration, appreciation and overall praise for the match that Will Ospreay had this past Saturday in the main event of Collision. And you know, that’s what I’ve been waiting for. This company, AEW, All Elite Wrestling, where the best wrestle. I signed three years ago. Where the best wrestle? Come on, who betta? And I think I showed that this past Saturday, but the answer to that question ‘who betta’, at least for that night, it’s gotta be you Ospreay. And I’m not mad. I mean you’re a hell of a talent, hell of an athlete, did a hell of a match. And that’s exactly what I want. More of that.

Everyone thinks that all of a sudden, I got so much better. Over the last six months, Brian Cage has went on a tear. And you know what? You’re damn right I have been. But guess what? I’ve been that good and better this whole time. This is what I’ve been waiting for. Matches like this. Matches that bring out the best in me against Swerve, against Page, against Kenny Omega, against PAC, against Lucha Bros…any and everybody. Give me more of it. Because I’m hungry, I’ve been hungry. I’ve been wanting it, I’ve been wanting to show it, I’ve been wanting to prove it. Give me the ball. I don’t care if it’s soccer, basketball, baseball, football, any balls you want. I’m hitting the home run, getting the touchdown, kicking the goal, shooting the three. I’m doing it all. You give me the opportunity, and the Machine, the Swolverine, Mr. GMSI himself who does it better than anyone else, is gonna prove to everyone without a shadow of a doubt that the answer to the question ‘Who better than Brian Cage’ is and forever will be nobody.”