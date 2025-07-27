wrestling / News
Brian Gewirtz Shares His Favorite Underrated Hulk Hogan Moments
Brian Gewirtz paid tribute to Hulk Hogan on Saturday, sharing his favorite “underrated” moments from the late WWE Hall of Famer. Hogan passed away on Thursday at the age of 71 and Gewirtz posted to Twitter to recall some of his favorite moments that don’t get the love others do.
Gewirtz wrote:
“Underrated favorite Hulk Hogan moments
Teaming with Roddy Piper at MSG in 1986 (blew my mind)
Match with the Genius on SNME (massively entertaining)
Mr. America lie detector seg (2nd fav Hogan promo I worked on)
Rewriting entire Raw in Gorilla night after WM18 due to ovation”
— Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) July 26, 2025
