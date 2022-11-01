Brian Gewirtz Says He Occasionally Gives Input To WWE

Brian Gewirtz no longer works with WWE, but he says he still shares his input with the company from time to time. Gewirtz was head writer for WWE for many years and is now a producer alongside The Rock. During an interview with Under the Ring promoting Young Rock and Tales From the Territories, Gewirtz talked about occasionally giving suggestions and more. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On giving his occasional input to WWE: “There’s plenty of times I’m watching, like ‘Ah, I would’ve done that [instead].’ You know, I even texted [WWE Vice President of Creative Writing] Ed Koskey at one point after a match and said ‘You know what? Next time, what if you did this, that, and the other thing?'”

On being backstage at events now that he doesn’t work fore WWE: “It’s so easy because I don’t have to do anything. After [high school], as college freshmen sometimes do, they go back to high school and visit their old teachers, and say hello and walk around. You know, it’s like the pressure’s off because you’re not expected to do any work. You’re just there to enjoy it.”