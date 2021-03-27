Brian James Hospitalized For Possible Heart Attack, Wife Provides Update

In multiple posts to Facebook, Brian James’ wife Tracy revealed that the Road Dogg was hospitalized on Thursday for what may have been a heart attack. She noted that tests on his kidneys came back clear and he will get a heart catheter on Monday.

She wrote: “I want to thank everyone for the prayers and text. Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results.he has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come hone ! Thank y’all all so much!

Just an update. Doc just came in. Kidneys came back clear and a heart cath is scheduled for Monday and they will determine then what’s to be done. Please continue to pray for him and his doctors. And our family. Thank y’all and we love y’all!”

