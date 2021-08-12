Brian Knobbs Hospitalized Due to Health Issues, GoFundMe Launched

Nasty Boys member Brian Knobbs is currently hospitalized due to a variety of health issues, with a GoFundMe launched to help him out. The former wrestling star is dealing with major stomach issues along with problems with his knee according to the campaign, which seeks to help with his medical expenses.

The GoFundMe description notes that Knobbs was rushed to the hospital yesterday and “is going through a battery of tests to determine the severity of his major stomach issues. His doctors have expressed extreme concern and told Brian that he will probably remain in the hospital for at least the next couple of months. Coupled with his stomach issues, Brian’s good knee has finally given out and requires a surgery if he hopes to walk again.”

Thus far the campaign has raised $4,080 of the $20,000 goal. You can see the campaign at the link above.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Knobbs on a quick and full recovery.