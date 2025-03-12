Brian Knobbs Rushed To Hospital Due To ‘Critically Low Blood Levels’, Now Stabilized

The GoFundMe page for Brian Knobbs noted that the former WWE star had to be rushed to the hospital due to ‘critically low’ blood levels. After an emergency blood transfusion, Knobbs has stabilized. The campaign is raising money for medical costs, as Knobbs has a serious infection that could potentially cause the loss of his foot. The update reads:

“As we shared on Facebook Brian was rushed to the hospital due to critically low blood levels and had to undergo an emergency blood transfusion. It was an incredibly scary moment, but we’re relieved to report that early this morning, his blood levels stabilized, and the doctors felt comfortable enough to release him back to the rehab center. We are beyond grateful for that.

That being said, we are more motivated than ever to get Brian out of that rehab facility. While we appreciate that he has a place to recover, the facility is in poor condition—decrepit and severely understaffed. It’s simply not an environment that fosters true healing, but unfortunately, it’s all his insurance will cover at this point, and his coverage is running low.

Tomorrow is a huge streaming benefit for Brian, featuring some of the biggest legends of professional wrestling. It’s going to be an unforgettable show filled with incredible stories about Brian, so please check it out and spread the word!

Watch the YouTube Streaming Benefit Here:



And once again, we ask for your continued support through Brian’s GoFundMe. Every donation, share, and message of encouragement makes a difference in helping him get back to good health—and back on his feet, literally.

Thank you all so much!“