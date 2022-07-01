Various News: British Bulldogs Biography Released, HoodFoot Suffers Injury At GCW Dead On Arrival

– A new biography on the British Bulldogs has been released. The book, titled Dynamite and Davey: The Explosive Lives of the British Bulldogs, is written by Steven Bell and was released in hardcover on Friday.

You can order the 320-page book here via Amazon. It is described as follows:

Dynamite and Davey is the explosive story of cousins Tom Billington and Davey Boy Smith, who broke from their small town in the north of England to become global wrestling superstars. Together they became The British Bulldogs and tag team champions of the world. But their demons outmuscled them, and their tragedy outlasted their glorious triumphs.

– HoodFoot came out of last night’s GCW Dead On Arrival with an injury. The independent wrestler faced Slade in a Deathmatch on last night’s show and lost after he was cut on a broken light tube, per Fightful.

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale and HoodFoot both commented on the matter, with Lauderdale writing:

“Quick update Hoodfoot had a nasty gash but he is OK. Wanted to go back to the ring to finish but thats not gonna happen tonite haha. Hes headed to the hospital for a few stitches and will live to fight to another day!”

For his part, HoodFoot tweeted:

“Sometimes you get dumb ideas that work out…. Yea this wasn’t that. I appreciate all the love and messages I’m gonna bounce back soon”

