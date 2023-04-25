wrestling / News

Britt Baker on How Scary It Was Watching Adam Cole Return to the Ring, How It Puts Things Into Perspective

April 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Britt Baker Adam Cole Image Credit: AEW

– During a recent interview on Good Karma Wrestling, Dr. Britt Baker discussed real-life boyfriend Adam Cole making his in-ring return last month on AEW Dynamite against Daniel Garcia and how it helped put life into perspective. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Britt Baker on watching Adam Cole’s in-ring return against Daniel Garcia: “I was watching in the back on one of the screens with The Young Bucks and we were kind of all just holding our breath every time he hit the mat like, ‘Oh my God, is he going to be okay.’ It’s scary.”

On how it puts things into perspective: “When you remember professional wrestling is inches away from something terrible happening, something going terribly wrong and with his injury, you just realize how precious it is. It puts everything into perspective.”

Adam Cole returned to the ring after a lengthy layoff and recovery from a concussion injury. Cole’s recovery process is also showcased on AEW All Access.

