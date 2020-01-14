Brock Lesnar Announced For Next Week’s Raw

– Brock Lesnar will be on Raw again next week as he preps for #1 entry into the Royal Rumble. WWE announced on Monday night that Lesnar and Paul Heyman will on next week’s show, the final one before the Rumble.

Also announced for Raw are a ladder match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade for the US Championship and Lana and Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev and Liv Morgan