US Title Ladder Match, Mixed Tag Team Bout Set For Next Week’s Raw
– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s Raw including a ladder match for the US Championship and a mixed tag team match. The company has set Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio for the US Championship in a ladder match, the latest bout in their feud, while Lana and Bobby Lashley will team up against Rusev and Liv Morga,
Raw takes place in Wichita, Kansas and airs live on USA Network. It’s the final episode of Raw before the Royal Rumble.
🚨 APPOINTMENT TELEVISION 🚨@reymysterio will challenge @AndradeCienWWE for the #USTitle in a LADDER MATCH right here NEXT WEEK on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/k1vYp85sHm
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
See you next week, @LanaWWE & @fightbobby.#RAW @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RusevBUL pic.twitter.com/K0pVVgLFxI
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
