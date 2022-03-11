Brock Lesnar Gets His Own Spice Blend From Bearded Butcher

Bearded Butcher has announced that Brock Lesnar is receiving his own meat seasoning blend from the company. Lesnar formed a friendship with Scott and Seth Perkins last year, which involved a trip to their shop and learning how to butcher a pig.

The company website describes the product as:

Bold and intense, our Brock Lesnar Blend is truly the blend of champions. Brock’s go-to steak seasoning and Bearded Butcher Original Blend combine to knock out your taste buds!

The Bearded Butchers and Brock Lesnar join forces around their shared passion of hunting, butchering, and country livin’ to create a spice blend that’s perfect for an untamed lifestyle and is an excellent red meat seasoning along with wild game, chicken, pork, fish, and more! Sprinkle it on or mix it in, this spice blend will hit you like a suplex! As always, “use it on everything”! No MSG, guaranteed gluten free, and sugar free!

The Brock Lesnar Blend is available now. For a limited time, using the code “BROCK” at checkout gets 10% off the entire order. There is free shipping in the US for orders over $50. A six ounce shaker can be bought for $10.99 and a 4 pound bucket with 6 ounce shaker is being sold for $79.99. A 4 pound bucket refill bag is $59.99.