Brock Lesnar Defeats Omos To Open WrestleMania 39 Night Two (Clip)

April 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

Brock Lesnar got his early match at WrestleMania 39, opening night two with a win over Omos. The Beat defeated Omos in the first match on night two, enduring some offense from the Nigerian Giant before he turned it around and ultimately put away Omos with an F5.

You can see a clip from the match below. Our live, ongoing coverage of Night Two is here.

