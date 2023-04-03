wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Defeats Omos To Open WrestleMania 39 Night Two (Clip)
April 2, 2023 | Posted by
Brock Lesnar got his early match at WrestleMania 39, opening night two with a win over Omos. The Beat defeated Omos in the first match on night two, enduring some offense from the Nigerian Giant before he turned it around and ultimately put away Omos with an F5.
You can see a clip from the match below. Our live, ongoing coverage of Night Two is here.
What a way to kick off #WrestleMania Sunday! pic.twitter.com/1qiGZIAT87
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023