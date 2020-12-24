wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Resurfaces Sporting Full Beard in New Photo
December 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Earlier today, Squared Circle subreddit user castejack shared what appears to be a recently taken photo showing Brock Lesnar, sporting a full beard. It appears Lesnar grew out his bear after a photo popped up of him last month showing him with a goatee. You can view that image that was posted on Reddit below.
As noted, Lesnar’s last WWE contract expired earlier this year following WrestleMania 36. He’s reportedly now a free agent.
More Trending Stories
- Victoria On Winning WWE Women’s Title From Trish Stratus, Learning From Ivory, Decision To Leave WWE
- Daniel Bryan Says His Full-Time Wrestling Days Are Numbered, Looking at Transitioning to Part-Time
- WWE Roster & Staff Have Glowing Praise for Passion and Hard Work From Liv Morgan
- Booker T Wants to Know If There’s a Murder Warrant Out on Randy Orton