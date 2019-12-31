wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar’s Return, Two Titles Matches Set For Next Week’s Raw
December 30, 2019
– WWE has loaded up the first Raw of 2020, with Brock Lesnar’s return and two title matches. The company announced that Lesnar will be appearing with Paul Heyman on next week’s episode. Also announced for the show are the following championship matches will take place:
* WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
