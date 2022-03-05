Brock Lesnar Shares His Advice to Younger Talent to ‘Have a Backbone’ and ‘Step Up to the Plate’

– Speaking to Alfonso A. Castillo for Newsday, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar discussed his work ethic and his advice to younger stars and the current generation. According to Lesnar, he said the younger kids need to “step up to the plate if they want to” and “show some backbone.” Below are some additional highlights:

Lesnar’s advice to the younger talent: “Over the years, if there’s somebody that catches my eye and if I happen to perceive something that I like, or don’t like, I will approach some talent. It’s not that I don’t put myself out there to be approachable in the arena. It’s just kind of who I am. People probably find it hard to have a convo with me … Some of these young kids nowadays, they’re so used to having everything they want at their fingertips with technology. I don’t know where the grassroots, hard work, and the ethic is anymore. Some of these kids, they need to step up to the plate if they want to. They need to have a backbone. They need to do something different if they want to become successful. This business isn’t just about getting in the ring and being able to do moves, you know. This is a business of storytelling and characters and being able to portray a passion about something. So either you have it, or you don’t. Otherwise, you’re just a mid-card wrestler, or an indie wrestler, or an internet wrestler. And you’re just playing to the fans on the internet.”

Brock Lesnar on his mindset and what he would say to people who would tell him he’s in his position due to how he looks: “I grew up in West South Dakota and started wrestling when I was 5 years old. All I ever wanted to become was a champion. I became a champion wrestler. I wanted to play in the NFL. I did that. I wanted to fight. I became the UFC heavyweight champion. I wanted to farm. I wanted to be a butcher. I wanted to do all these things. When I put my mind to whatever I want to do, I get it done. And that’s consistency … I just have a work ethic like no other, and it shows. If you followed me around for seven days, you would understand why I am who I am. And the people that get ahead and are successful — like Dwayne Johnson, and Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee — are just go-getting [expletive] that refuse the answer ‘no.’ And that’s what’s lacking in this world. I think there’s a lot of laziness.”

Brock Lesnar on people making excuses: “They can come up with all kinds of [expletive] excuses if they want to. That’s easy to do. But get out there and do something with yourself. Everybody wants to bash the guys that get over or are successful. They always want to undercut it, because they can’t figure it out. I’ll outwork anybody. That’s just what I do … I’ll be 45 and I look as good as I do. And I feel good, you know? Get off your lazy [expletive] and go do something with yourself, instead of taking your handout check.”

Lesnar is slated to defend his title later tonight for WWE’s Road to WrestleMania live event at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. He’s also scheduled to face Roman Reigns in a Championship Unification Match at WrestleMania 38 next month.