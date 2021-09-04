Brock Lesnar, SummerSlam Rematch Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

WWE has announced Brock Lesnar’s return and more for next week’s Super Smackdown. The company announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Lesnar will appear on next week’s show from Madison Square Garden.

In addition, Seth Rollins and Edge will face off in a rematch of their SummerSlam bout. And finally, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will sign the contract for their Smackdown Women’s Title match at Extreme Rules.