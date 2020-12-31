Brodie Lee Tribute Shirt Tops Pro Wrestling Tees 2020 Chart After Four Hours

The T-shirt paying tribute to Brodie Lee that went on sale Wednesday evening is already the best-selling Pro Wrestling Tees shirt of 2020. As reported earlier, the shirt was put on sale through ShopAEW.com at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with all proceeds benefiting Lee’s family.

Pro Wrestling Tees noted just four hours later that the shirt has already become the best-selling shirt for the company in 2020 and broke sales records for the most shirts sold in 24 hours in just two hours: