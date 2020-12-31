wrestling / News
Brodie Lee Tribute Shirt Tops Pro Wrestling Tees 2020 Chart After Four Hours
The T-shirt paying tribute to Brodie Lee that went on sale Wednesday evening is already the best-selling Pro Wrestling Tees shirt of 2020. As reported earlier, the shirt was put on sale through ShopAEW.com at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with all proceeds benefiting Lee’s family.
Pro Wrestling Tees noted just four hours later that the shirt has already become the best-selling shirt for the company in 2020 and broke sales records for the most shirts sold in 24 hours in just two hours:
Up until now… @orangecassidy had the highest selling shirt of 2020 on https://t.co/FhcfxY9Whc. He was just dethroned in just under 4 hrs after the release of this tribute shirt. The highest selling shirt of 2020 will go to Mr. Brodie Lee. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vDy1cE7RfE
— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) December 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Lance Storm On Talking With Vince McMahon About ‘Large Penis’ Storyline
- Jim Ross On Chyna’s Success In WWE, Her Struggles After Breakup With Triple H, Decision Not To Renew Her Contract
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Having Regret After Andre The Giant’s Passing, Andre Hating Brother Love, His Legacy In Wrestling
- Brodie Lee’s Wife Addresses Speculation Surrounding His Passing