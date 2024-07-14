wrestling / News
Brody King Throws Darby Allin Off Stage At God’s Hate Concert
July 13, 2024 | Posted by
Darby Allin made a surprise appearance at a concert for Brody King’s band God’s Hate last night but it didn’t end well for him. The concert took place at Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. Allin ran on stage and King then threw him into the crowd.
🙌 @Brodyxking launched @DarbyAllin mid song 😂 HELL YEAH BRUDDAH!! pic.twitter.com/Zvlv9lsopK
— Slingshot House (@slingshothouse) July 13, 2024
Beef is forever https://t.co/iy5wu0WaMN
— Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) July 13, 2024
The rivalry will never end https://t.co/WFVhDiJ6eq
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 13, 2024