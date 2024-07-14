Brody King Throws Darby Allin Off Stage At God’s Hate Concert

Darby Allin made a surprise appearance at a concert for Brody King’s band God’s Hate last night but it didn’t end well for him. The concert took place at Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. Allin ran on stage and King then threw him into the crowd.

Beef is forever https://t.co/iy5wu0WaMN — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) July 13, 2024