Brody King Throws Darby Allin Off Stage At God’s Hate Concert

July 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Darby Allin made a surprise appearance at a concert for Brody King’s band God’s Hate last night but it didn’t end well for him. The concert took place at Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. Allin ran on stage and King then threw him into the crowd.

