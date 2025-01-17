Brody King Files Trademark For ‘Hounds of Hell’

Fightful reports that on January 15, AEW wrestler Brody King filed to trademark the term ‘Hounds of Hell’ for entertainment purposes.

Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers in the field of professional wresting and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer