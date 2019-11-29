wrestling / News
WWE News: Broken Skull Sessions Tops NXT Takeover in Network Viewership, EC3 On Jeffrey Epstein
– The debut of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions featuring Undertaker did well enough to top NXT Takeover: WarGames in viewership over the past week. The WON reports that the Undertaker/Austin interview was the second-most watched WWE Network show, topping WarGames with Survivor Series coming in first.
The top seven shows of the week are below:
1. Survivor Series
2. Broken Skull Sessions (Undertaker)
3. NXT Takeover: War Games
4. Survivor Series Kickoff Show
5. WWE Untold – Sting’s Last Ride
6. Day of WWE Draft
7. 2018 Survivor Series
– EC3 took to Twitter today to post this video in which he says the rumors and innuendo hit close to home, and that when he started this journey, there were dreams, goals, etc. but the past year, he has taken it personal. He said he has to do what is right, he prayed on it, and has decided that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself. The WWE star is still out with the concussion that he suffered in late September.
Addressing the rumor and speculation of my whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/8pCKWcNX9e
— enlightened charlatan (@therealec3) November 29, 2019
