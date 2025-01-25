– During an appearance on The Pacman Jones Show, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker discussed his match with Sheamus tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Breakker expects the toughest test of his career against Sheamus.

Breakker said on his match with Sheamus (via Fightful), “It’s going to take a lot. This is probably my toughest test yet as a champion because Sheamus has got 15 years of experience on me in this game.” He continued, “He’s a vet, man. He’s been around a long time. He’s been WWE champion. He’s been at the top. So, he gets it. This is the only championship that he hasn’t won.”

Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Championship goes down later tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Tonight’s event is being held at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock starting at 8:00 pm ESt.