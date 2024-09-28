Bron Breakker on Getting Great Advice From The Undertaker

– During a recent interview with WKDQ 99.5, WWE Superstar Bron Breakker discussed the experience of getting advice from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bron Breakker on getting advice from The Undertaker: “We sat and we talked for a long time after that show. He just gave me a lot of great advice. It sort of started a bit of a relationship with him and I since then. Every time I see him in the building or when he comes around, I always go up and we have a conversation.”

His thoughts on Undertaker: “Undertaker’s the best. He’s great, just an absolute honor for me to be in that position with him with such a legend, and it was an incredible night. That’s a night I’ll never forget. That’ll probably be some sort of poster or picture that’s on my wall forever. Surreal moment between me and him, and I am just so thankful I got to be a part of it. He’s awesome, love that dude.”

Bron Breakker was in action earlier this week on Monday Night Raw. He lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Jey Uso during last Monday’s show.