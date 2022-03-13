Bron Breakker Isn’t Focused On Going To The Main Roster Right Now

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Bron Breakker spoke about his debut on WWE RAW this past week and noted that he’s currently not focused on a permanent move to the main roster. Here are highlights:

On his RAW debut: “It was great, man. It was crazy. Just such a great honor for me to be able to go up and be a part of that – get to watch so many great superstars perform, and just see how great those performers are up there on the red brand. Like I said, it was a huge opportunity for me to learn and to improve as a superstar.”

On if he’s thinking about a full time move to the main roster: “Nah, I’m focused on my day-to-day, what’s going on. Take it a day at a time. I’m not thinking about that. Just focused – I was focused on being the best NXT champion that I could possibly be, you know, and now the focus is to redeem myself and try to earn it back at some point in time. Get back in the title picture at some point in time. Yeah, I don’t focus on that.”

On if there’s any pressure being a Steiner: “I haven’t been under pressure, or anything like that. There’s just the standard that I have to live up to by being Rick Steiner’s son, Scott Steiner’s nephew – just comes with it. It’s just part of it. Been that way with everything I’ve done in my life – in football, in baseball, amateur wrestling – it’s always been that way, so it’s nothing new to me. It is what it is, standard’s high, bar is set high. It’s just up to me to perform at that level, and it’s expected out of me. I expect it out of myself to perform at a high level.”