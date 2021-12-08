Bron Breakker On the Importance Of Paying Respect to His Father And Uncle

In an interview with Vibe and Wrestling, Bron Breakker spoke about the importance of paying tribute to his father and uncle (Rick and Scott Steiner) after what they’ve done for him. Here are highlights:

On which wrestlers he’s inspired by: “Triple H I would have to go with, he is one for sure. I just really liked his style. He didn’t have to do high-flying stuff because he was a big power guy. He was just a beast. I like Goldberg a lot, I like Steve Austin. I like Kurt Angle as well. I watch pretty much all those guys. I watch those guys back on a regular basis for the knowledge, maybe I can learn some more psychology about the match or what story they’re telling and why they’re doing certain stuff.”

On mixing nostalgia and modern wrestling into his run: “You’ve got to move along with the current product and what is the trend and what’s going on in the sport currently. You can’t just stay one dimensional, I think, but also at the same time it’s important that I pay back what my father and uncle have done for me. It just pays respect to them that, you know, I’m doing some of the stuff that they did back in the day. That’s just me paying my respects to them. I look up to them a lot. I just can’t think of a better way for me to pay it back and, you know, to be respectful.”

On his future goals: “It starts with me becoming the NXT Champion. I think that’s my first goal in sight right now. That’s objective number one. Then long-term, I want to be in WrestleMania. Whether that’s a Main Event, whether that’s being the World Champion going into the show, or whether that’s winning a Championship at WrestleMania. No matter what the scenario is, I want to be at WrestleMania. I want to be a reliable talent. I want to bedependable, somebody that the company can count on and put the weight of the world on my back and say “this guy can do it’.”