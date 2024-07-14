Bron Breakker Reflects On Similarities Between NFL and WWE Training

Bron Breakker recently compared NFL training camps and training at the WWE Performance Center. The Raw star spoke on the Masked Man Show about his football background and how pro wretsling compares, plus more. You can see a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On NFL training vs. pro wrestling: “I think there’s a lot of similarities and takeaways from both. It’s [a] similar structure, in terms of day-to-day. Especially in college, you wake up, you go to lift, then you go to practice, then you go to film. That’s typically a regular day when I was at Kennesaw [State University], and that’s pretty much how it is at the Performance Center as well.”

On his amateur background helping him in wrestling: “I have a great sense of body control and that sort of thing, and I think that’s an amateur wrestler’s sort of advantage. Pro wrestling is tough, though. It’s tough on your body. … Football is physical in a different way, you know?”