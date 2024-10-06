Bron Breakker Says WWE Was Always His Calling, Recalls Release From NFL Team

Bron Breakker says that he always wanted to be in WWE, noting that he was ready to join the company after his NFL release. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 as an undrafted free agent but was cut a few months later, and he looked back on his decision to sign with WWE afterward in his interview on Casual Conversations with The Classic. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On his WWE dreams growing up: “I always loved it. This was always my calling. This was always what I wanted to do. I’ve been a fan of it ever since I can remember. I just loved it, I just loved WWE. It fits like a glove; it’s like something I was born to do since the beginning of time.”

On his football career and joining WWE after being cut: “I think everybody was a little bit on the fence with me because I still had some gas left in the tank for football because I was still had opportunities to go back to the NFL and play, and… not that I didn’t want to. When I got released from the Ravens it sort of kind of broke my heart a little bit with football because I had given everything to it from an effort and dedication; I had put so much effort into making it there. NFL’s a business and I understand that… I had opportunities to keep playing. I was on the fence about it, I made that decision with my family but my heart was ready for WWE. It was time.”