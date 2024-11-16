– As noted, Bronson Reed came out to assist The Bloodline last night on WWE SmackDown, helping them take out The OG Bloodline. Solo Sikoa later confirmed Bronson Reed as the fifth man for their team at WarGames. Also, Reed acknowledged Solo Sikoa on social media.

Reed wrote, “I told you, I’m coming for that spotlight. Raw, Smackdown, I’ll take it all! I do what I want when I want. I acknowledge SOLO. Also, it’s called AFAKASI, you damn morons!” You can view his comments below.

The OG Bloodline faces The Bloodline in WarGames at WWE Survivor Series 2024. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.