Bronson Reed Appears, Assists New Bloodline On WWE Smackdown

Bronson Reed lent his brawn to the New Bloodline on WWE Smackdown, helping them take out the OG Bloodline. Friday night’s episode saw the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline come into conflict with Solo Sikoa-headed version of the group. The two sides brawled with the OG Bloodline taking over until Reed came down and took out Reigns. The New Bloodline beat down the OG group, with Reed handing out Tsunamis.

Both Bloodlines need a fifth man for WarGames at Survivor Series and while WWE has not yet confirmed it, Reed appears to be Sikoa’s choice for his fifth man.