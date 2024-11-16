Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, time for some WWE Smackdown on this Friday evening. Tonight the big match will be the Street Profits trying to capture the tag team titles from the Motor City Machine Guns, there’s a decent chance DIY get involved as Tommaso Ciampa has been getting closer and closer to snapping over the last few weeks and this doesn’t quite seem like the time to take the belts off the Guns. The Profits are stuck in limbo though, frankly if there’s a time to turn them heel or at least give them a significant paradigm shift now seems like a good time. The Bloodline stuff continues to take air time, last week Sami Zayn seemed to align himself with Roman Reigns and the Usos but Roman is still kind of a jerk and that whole alliance feels super tenuous. Both the old and new Bloodline factions might need to find a fifth member for War Games, Sami failed to convince Seth Rollins to get involved on RAW and the new Bloodline might still have Hikuleo, likely to be known as Talla Tonga, lurking in the wings. Nia Jax defends her women’s title against Naomi tonight, and frankly Jax’s title reign has been lackluster with the revolving door of Bayley and Naomi only broken up by the Saudi show and Liv Morgan. There’s almost no chance Tiffany cashes in her briefcase on TV instead of a PPV so I doubt they actually pull that trigger yet. Last week Randy Orton got a stretcher job after taking a piledriver from Kevin Owens, this week one imagines Cody Rhodes will try to confront Owens and solidify their match at Survivor Series. LA Knight is still looking for his next challenger, AJ Styles in on the shelf, Shinsuke Nakamura is presumably somewhere but not on TV, and the tied score between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes is still looming over both men. Lots of directions things can go tonight, so let’s get to the action.

We’re in Milwaukee, Wisconsin tonight and commentary hypes up the two title matches.

Cody Rhodes heads to the ring to get us going proper. As Cody heads to the ring we get a recap of Owens piledriving Randy Orton last week. Cody’s got a mic and says Owens crossed a heck of a line last week, then calls him out to the ring. Owens does not oblige instead Nick Aldis shows up with his own mic. He knows Cody’s angry and so is everyone, he’s definitely not happy as the GM to have Randy on the shelf. Nick puts over how dangerous the piledriver is, then brings up how Owens crossed one of those lines you don’t cross and until things are figured out Owens will not be on Smackdown. Cody warns Nick that he’s making Owens a martyr and says trying to hit his wallet wont work, and asks to be allowed to handle Owens. Nick says this isn’t about money for any of them, this is about the roster knowing he’s in charge. Owens can’t be here until this situation is resolved internally. Cody asks about the internally part of that, and asks Nick to be real with him for a bit. He gets the job of Nick as GM but he knows Nick was a wrestler, and he knows Nick had to call Randy’s family and tell them what happened and Owens is blaming this on Cody. Cody reminisces about his time with Randy and what Randy means to him, and again that’s supposed to be his fault. If he can’t handle his business in the ring then what? Do you want him to assault Owens in his home? He knows that isn’t what Nick wants, but that is what might happen. He closes by saying the ball is now in Nick’s hands but Cody wont wait very long for a resolution. Strong stuff from both men.

Jimmy Uso walks in the back, he finds Jey and Sami Zayn. They talk, Roman will be here shortly and wants everyone in the same room to talk War Games. Jey reminds everyone they need a fifth, Sami has one more guy he might try and heads out.

Bayley heads to the ring, she’ll be part of a triple threat match in the women’s US title tournament after this break.

Match #1 – Triple Threat Match: Bayley vs. Candice LeRae vs. B-Fab

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: