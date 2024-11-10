– During a recent interview with Z93…The Rock Station!, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed discussed his MF DOOM-inspired gear that he wore at WWE Crown Jewel and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bronson Reed on his MF-DOOM-inspired gear: “I’m a huge hip-hop fan. I sort of like to bleed in, like things that I like within my everyday life, like pop culture and stuff into my wrestling. You’re right, having attire can be sort of a representation of that. I have a friend back home who’s an artist in Australia, and he designs all my singlets. I said, ‘Let’s do an MF DOOM one.’ He made it MF Reed, and it was Operation DOOMsday for Seth Rollins. So it was very cool.”

On his gear ideas for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania: “I do. I actually have a few [gear ideas he’s working on]. I have one already ready for Royal Rumble. I’m sort of thinking about ‘Mania gear as well. But I don’t want to spoil anything. I like these things to be a surprise.”

As noted, Bronson Reed is scheduled to appear live on tomorrow’s WWE Raw. Tomorrow’s show is being held at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.